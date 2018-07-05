The "Europe Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides insights into Parkinson's Disease epidemiology, Parkinson's Disease diagnosed patients, and Parkinson's Disease treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Parkinson's Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Parkinson's Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Parkinson's Disease prevalence, Parkinson's Disease diagnosis rate, and Parkinson's Disease treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.
Key Topics Covered
1. Parkinson's Disease: Disease Definition
2. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Europe
2A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Europe
2B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Europe
2C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Europe
3. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Germany
3A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Germany
3B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Germany
3C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Germany
4. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in France
4A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in France
4B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in France
4C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in France
5. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Spain
5A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Spain
5B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Spain
5C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Spain
6. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Italy
6A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Italy
6B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Italy
6C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Italy
7. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in UK
7A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in UK
7B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in UK
7C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in UK
8. Research Methodology
