The "Europe Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides insights into Parkinson's Disease epidemiology, Parkinson's Disease diagnosed patients, and Parkinson's Disease treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Parkinson's Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Parkinson's Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Parkinson's Disease prevalence, Parkinson's Disease diagnosis rate, and Parkinson's Disease treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Parkinson's Disease: Disease Definition

2. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Europe

2A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Europe

2B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Europe

2C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Europe

3. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Germany

3A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Germany

3B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Germany

3C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Germany

4. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in France

4A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in France

4B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in France

4C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in France

5. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Spain

5A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Spain

5B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Spain

5C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Spain

6. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in Italy

6A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in Italy

6B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in Italy

6C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in Italy

7. Parkinson's Disease Patient Flow in UK

7A. Parkinson's Disease Prevalence in UK

7B. Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Patients in UK

7C. Parkinson's Disease Treated Patients in UK

8. Research Methodology

