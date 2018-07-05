The "Cellulose Acetate Market by Type (Fiber, and Plastic) Application (Cigarette Filters, Textiles Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes Labels), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa, South America) Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing demand for cellulose acetate across various end-use industries is driving the global cellulose acetate market. In terms of value, the global market size is estimated at USD 3.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2017 and 2022.
Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the overall cellulose acetate market due to the increased technological infrastructural developments and large cigarette manufacturing industry in the region. Research institutions along with various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments to develop effective cigarette filters of cellulose acetate, and to improve the properties of cellulose acetate for other applications.
Textiles apparel is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the cellulose acetate market during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the textile industry and rising demand for specialty cellulose acetate for textile apparels.
The fiber type segment of the cellulose acetate market accounts for the largest share of the overall cellulose acetate market, by type due to its easy availability and wide acceptability in end-use industries such as cigarette manufacturing and textiles apparel. The increasing demand for biodegradable plastic has given rise to the use of cellulose acetate plastic in mature markets such as North America and Europe.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Demand for Cellulose Acetate in APAC
- Technological Advancements in Applications
- Growth in Emerging Economies Such as APAC, the Middle East Africa, and South America
Restraints
- Increasing Awareness Regarding Health Risks Associated With Smoking
Opportunities
- Demand for Advanced Cellulose Acetate to Reduce Exposure to Toxicants During Smoking
- Increase in the Export From APAC Countries
Challenges
- Volatility of Raw Material Prices
- Stringent Regulations
Companies Profiled
- Acordis Cellulostic Fibers
- Celanese Corporation
- China National Tobacco Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Sappi
- Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.
- Solvay
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Type
8 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Application
9 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
