The "Cellulose Acetate Market by Type (Fiber, and Plastic) Application (Cigarette Filters, Textiles Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes Labels), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa, South America) Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing demand for cellulose acetate across various end-use industries is driving the global cellulose acetate market. In terms of value, the global market size is estimated at USD 3.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2017 and 2022.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the overall cellulose acetate market due to the increased technological infrastructural developments and large cigarette manufacturing industry in the region. Research institutions along with various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments to develop effective cigarette filters of cellulose acetate, and to improve the properties of cellulose acetate for other applications.

Textiles apparel is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the cellulose acetate market during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the textile industry and rising demand for specialty cellulose acetate for textile apparels.

The fiber type segment of the cellulose acetate market accounts for the largest share of the overall cellulose acetate market, by type due to its easy availability and wide acceptability in end-use industries such as cigarette manufacturing and textiles apparel. The increasing demand for biodegradable plastic has given rise to the use of cellulose acetate plastic in mature markets such as North America and Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Cellulose Acetate in APAC

Technological Advancements in Applications

Growth in Emerging Economies Such as APAC, the Middle East Africa, and South America

Restraints

Increasing Awareness Regarding Health Risks Associated With Smoking

Opportunities

Demand for Advanced Cellulose Acetate to Reduce Exposure to Toxicants During Smoking

Increase in the Export From APAC Countries

Challenges

Volatility of Raw Material Prices

Stringent Regulations

Companies Profiled

Acordis Cellulostic Fibers

Celanese Corporation

China National Tobacco Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi

Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.

Solvay

