The "Technical Textile Market by Material, by Process, by Application, and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The technical textile market is estimated at USD 165.51 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 220.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2017. The technical textile market has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, application, and region.
Based on material, the synthetic polymer segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, owing to factors such as high strength, low cost, and high quality. Synthetic polymers find wide application in high-tech applications such as geotextile spun bounds, surgical application products, and bulletproof body armor. With the growth in these industries, the demand for synthetic polymers will also increase.
Based on process, the woven segment of the technical textile market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017. The ease in the process helps to produce a wide range of products for various applications. Woven technical textiles find application in automobile, construction, clothing, and other industries. Furthermore, advancements in weaving technology such as 3D weaving are also expected to drive the technical textile market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the mobiltech segment of the technical textile market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the booming automobile sector in many countries such as the UAE, Japan, and Germany. The increasing use of technical textiles in various areas of the automobile sector such as seat belts, seating upholstery, tire cords linear, and others is expected to propel the demand for technical textiles.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for New Applications Areas
- Increasing Adaptability and Awareness of Products
Restraints
- High Cost of Finished Products Affects the Pricing Structure of the Intermediate Industry
Opportunities
- Emergence of New Technologies
- Growing Demand From Emerging Industrial Markets
- Growing Importance of Geotextiles
Challenges
- Cost-To-Benefit Ratio A Concern for Small Manufacturers
- Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Technical Textile Market, By Material
7 Technical Textile Market, By Process
8 Technical Textile Market, By Application
9 Technical Textile Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- Asahi Kasei
- Berry Global Group
- Dupont
- Freudenberg Co.
- Huntsman
- International Textile Group
- Kimberley-Clark
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- Lanxess
- Low Bonar
- Milliken Company
- Mitsui Chemicals
- SRF Limited
- Toyobo Co.
