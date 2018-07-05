

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart has stopped selling t-shirts and baby onesies that promoted the impeachment of President Donald Trump.



The retailer said it would remove the clothing that says 'Impeach 45' from its website after it created an outcry among supporters of President Trump.



'These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace and were not offered directly by Walmart,' the company said on Twitter. 'We're removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies.'



Trump supporters had started a Twitter campaign urging customers to boycott Walmart. The BoycottWalmart hashtag started trending on Twitter after the controversial clothing was discovered.



The controversial t-shirts were first discovered by Ryan Fournier, an advocate for President Donald Trump. He posted a screenshot of the clothing on Twitter and asked 'why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?'



The 'Impeach 45' t-shirts were sold by Old Glory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX