The "Capacity Management Market by Component (Solutions, and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, and SMES), Deployment Type (Cloud, and On-Premises), Vertical (IT, Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing BFSI), and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The capacity management market is expected to grow from USD 597.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1,557.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1%.

Several factors such as identifying underused resources, need for increasing efficiency by better use of existing and future resource and manage IT resource demand according to business priorities are driving the market. Verticals such as Information and Technology (IT), telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and Banking and Financial Institutions (BFSI) have contributed largely to the market.

The capacity management market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, while capacity management services are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Capacity management solutions are gaining popularity as it empowers enterprises to match the growing demand of IT infrastructure for meeting business requirement in timely and cost- effective manner.

The cloud-based capacity management solutions deployment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period and grow at highest CAGR as it offers agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. This deployment mode is being preferred by organizations as it offers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in the capacity market during the forecast period. The rapid deployment of capacity management solutions by SMEs to maximize investments on infrastructure is one of the major reasons expected to drive the capacity management market growth for SMEs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Need for Cost Optimization and Effective Utilization of IT Infrastructures

Growing Need for Business Agility

Restraints

Low Adoption of Capacity Management Solution Among SMEs

Opportunities

Increasing Complexities in IT Infrastructures

Challenges

Insufficient Data Gathering and Retention for Effective Capacity Management

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Capacity Management Market, By Component

7 Capacity Management Market By, Organization Size

8 Capacity Management Market By, Deployment Type

9 Capacity Management Market, By Vertical

10 Capacity Management Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

