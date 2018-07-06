

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday see June figures for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index score was 54.0.



Japan will release May numbers for real and labor cash earnings. Real cash earnings are expected to be flat on year for the second straight month. Labor cash earnings are tipped to gain an annual 0.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see preliminary May numbers for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to show a score of 106.5, up from 106.2 in April. The coincident is pegged at 116.1, down from 117.5.



Hong Kong will see June results for its private sector PMI from Nikkei; in May, the index score was 47.8.



