

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of monthly spending in Japan was down 1.4 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 281,307 yen.



That beat expectations for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in April.



The average of monthly income per household was up 3.4 percent on year to 439,089 yen.



According to the discontinuity figures, household spending was down 3.9 percent on year and income was down 0.3 percent on year.



