

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said it expects that its second-quarter operating profit will increase about 5.19% from last year, but sales will decline 4.92%.



The company projects operating profit of about 14.80 trillion Korean won in the second-quarter, compared to 14.07 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 15.64 trillion won in the first-quarter.



The company also estimates second-quarter consolidated sales of about 58.00 trillion won compared to 61.00 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 60.56 trillion won in the first-quarter.



Final earnings results will be released later this month



