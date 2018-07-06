

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Credit Suisse Group AG will pay approximately $30 million to resolve SEC charges that it obtained investment banking business in the Asia-Pacific region by corruptly influencing foreign officials in violation of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or FCPA.



Credit Suisse also agreed to pay a $47 million criminal penalty to the U.S. Department of Justice.



According to the SEC's order, several senior Credit Suisse managers in the Asia-Pacific region sought to win business by hiring and promoting individuals connected to government officials as part of a quid pro quo arrangement. While the practice of hiring client referrals bypassed the firm's normal hiring process, employees in other Credit Suisse subsidiaries and affiliates were aware of it and in some instances approved these 'relationship hires' or 'referral hires.'



The SEC's order found that in a six-year period, Credit Suisse offered to hire more than 100 individuals referred by or connected to foreign government officials, resulting in millions of dollars of business revenue.



The SEC's order finds that Credit Suisse violated the anti-bribery and internal accounting controls provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Credit Suisse agreed to pay disgorgement of $24.9 million plus $4.8 million in interest to settle the SEC's case.



Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited (CSHK), a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG or CSAG, reached a resolution with the Department of Justice and agreed to pay a $47 million criminal penalty for its role in a scheme to corruptly win banking business by awarding employment to friends and family of Chinese officials.



'Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited engaged in a corrupt scheme to win business with Chinese state-owned entities by hiring friends and family of Chinese government officials, generating the bank at least $46 million in profits,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Cronan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX