

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Investors are also digesting news that U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports will take effect as scheduled later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 185.40 points or 0.86 percent to 21,732.39, off a high of 21,796.07 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, Sony is rising almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent, while Canon is down 0.2 percent.



Automakers Toyota and Honda are adding almost 2 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Eisai Co. is gaining almost 17 percent after the company and Biogen Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase II study with BAN2401 in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. Mitsubishi Motors and Nippon Sheet Glass are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is losing more than 3 percent, while JGC Corp. and Kajima Corp. are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of monthly spending in Japan was down 1.4 percent on year in May, coming in at 281,307 yen. That beat expectations for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday as trading resumed following the July 4th holiday on Wednesday. The strength on Wall Street was partly due to easing trade concerns amid reports President Donald Trump might suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from Europe if duties on U.S. cars are lifted. Positive sentiment was also generated by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing growth in activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in the month of June.



The Dow climbed 181.92 points or 0.8 percent to 24,356.84, the Nasdaq jumped 83.75 points or 1.1 percent to 7,586.43 and the S&P 500 advanced 23.39 points or 0.9 percent to 2,736.61.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday as traders were encouraged by the stronger than expected German factory orders data and easing trade concerns. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.19 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.86 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.40 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Thursday after the government reported a surprise increase in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude fell $1.20 or 1.6 percent to $72.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, easing from a 4-year peak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX