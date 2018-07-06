

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK permanent job placement growth moderated at the end of the second quarter, the Report on Jobs published by IHS Markit and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Friday.



Permanent staff appointments increased markedly in May, but the pace of expansion was the softest seen in eight months. Temporary billings expanded at the weakest rate in three months.



Meanwhile, both permanent and temporary worker availability declined at sharper rates in June.



Growth of demand for permanent staff edged up to a seven-month high, while short-term vacancies rose at a slower yet still strong rate.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in the Midlands, while the weakest upturn was noted in London.



