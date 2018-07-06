

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more than expected in May to the highest level in six months, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to 106.9 in May from 106.2 in April. The index was forecast to rise to 106.6.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since November last year, when it marked 107.4.



Similarly, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity dropped to 116.1 in May from 117.5 in the previous month. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The lagging index came in at 118.8 in May versus 117.3 in April.



