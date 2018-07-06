

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the tenth straight month in May, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.



Gross earnings climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the revised 0.6 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent increase for the month.



Contractual gross earnings rose 1.5 percent, while special cash earnings surged by 14.6 percent.



At the same time, real cash earnings grew 1.3 percent in May, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in April.



