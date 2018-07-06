China (Shenzhen) Gifts & Home Fair, Organized by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, will take place in October 2018 in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people know China as a major supplier of all kinds of products to the world. However, with rapid economic growth, China is now becoming a major consumer of the world's luxury products. Now that China is the second-largest economy in terms of aggregate and income growth, Chinese people are willing to spend more money on these products. They especially adore overseas products with good design and quality. Reed Huabo Exhibitions and China (Shenzhen) Gifts & Home Fair want to help overseas companies tap into this emerging market in China.

Established in 1993, China (Shenzhen) Gifts & Home Fair is a 4-day professional trade show with multiple industry seminars and gathering activities. The upcoming edition will be held from October 20-23, 2018 at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. To exhibit in this fair is one of the best options for foreign companies to meet ideal business partners and buyers in China. It's also a cost effective way to start and expand business in China.

Below are some of the fair's general info:

Statistics:



Show space: 110,000 sqm

No. of Booths: 5,200

No. of Exhibitors: 2500

No. of Visitors: 150,000 (90% are domestic Chinese buyers)

Exhibits:

Gifts & Premiums, Housewares, Electronics & Electrical Appliances , Promotional Items, Arts & Crafts, Home Decorations, Ceramics, Home Textile, Crystal & Glassware, Paper & Packaging Products, Cases, Bags & Leather Products, Beauty & Health Products, Stationery, Sports & Leisure Products, Food Items.

Buyers Profile:

Gift Companies, Agents & Distributors, Manufacturers, Wholesalers, Importers, Hotels & Real Estate, Financial Companies (Banks, Insurances & securities company), Telecommunication Companies, Automobile & Airline Companies, Clothing Companies, Shop owners & Retailers, Department Stores & Chain Stores, Buying offices, E-commerce merchants, leisure/amusement and AD agents, etc.

So far, exhibitors from countries and regions such as Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Hong Kong and Taiwan have exhibited at the fair. Group pavilions organized by Gyeonggi-do Small and Medium Business Support Center (GSBC), Kotra, KOHAND of Korea and DITP from Thailand achieved good feedback at the fair.

For more info, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com

Exhibiting Contact:

Mr. Felix Wu

TEL: +86-755-3332-4215

E-mail: felix.wu@reedhuabo.com