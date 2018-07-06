Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 4pm (local time Hong Kong) on 3 August 2018 at Unit 1001 10/F Houston Centre, 63 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.
The Notice of AGM will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website:
http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations&sub=3.
For more information:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
|http://gvmh.co.uk/
|Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
|Nick Isaacs / Jon Isaacs
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3762
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com
