Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

London, 6 July 2018

07:00am

6 July 2018



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 4pm (local time Hong Kong) on 3 August 2018 at Unit 1001 10/F Houston Centre, 63 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

The Notice of AGM will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website:

http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations&sub=3.

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc http://gvmh.co.uk/ Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145

or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd Nick Isaacs / Jon Isaacs Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3762

or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

