

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's industrial output figures. Economists forecast production to grow 0.3 percent on month in May, in contrast to a 1 percent fall in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 129.56 against the yen, 1.1621 against the franc, 0.8845 against the pound and 1.1702 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX