

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) announced the Group remains on track to deliver its medium-term objectives of: growing its London airport in order to welcome five million passengers a year by 2022; supplying over 3 million tonnes of renewable energy fuel per annum by 2022; and realising value through disposal of non-operating assets to support the dividend.



Stobart Group further announced that Richard Laycock has decided to step down as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director and will not be putting himself forward for election at the AGM. The Board has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable interim replacement for the role.



A quarterly interim dividend of 4.5 pence will be paid on July 6 to shareholders who were on the register at 15 June 2018, bringing the total dividend for the year to 18.0 pence per share.



