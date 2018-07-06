

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Industrial output grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 1.3 percent drop in April. Output was forecast to grow marginally by 0.3 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production climbed 2.7 percent. Energy production logged a monthly growth of 0.8 percent in May and construction increased 3.1 percent.



Production of capital goods moved up 0.9 percent and that of consumer goods by 6.5 percent. At the same time, intermediate goods output showed an increase of 3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced by more-than-expected 3.1 percent after rising 1.4 percent a month ago. Economists had expected 1.5 percent increase for May.



