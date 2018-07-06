Kofax, Inc.: Kofax Named a Strong Performer in Robotic Process Automation by Independent Research Firm

IRVINE, Calif., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax (http://www.kofax.com/) (http://www.kofax.com/), a leading supplier of software to automate and digitally transform information intensive processes, today announced it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2018 Forrester Wave evaluation, The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q2 2018 (https://www.kofax.com/learn/reports/rp_forrester-wave-robotic-process-automation-q2-2018). In this evaluation, Kofax was cited as a Strong Performer in RPA. The evaluation focused on three areas: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

The report assessed Kofax Kapow (https://www.kofax.com/products/robotic-process-automation/kapow/overview) and stated:

"The architecture is elegant. Customers can deploy and scale RoboServers using Docker containers, which is more cost-effective than more traditional RPA deployments using managed virtual machines."

"Improvement in desktop RPA features, such as Citrix support - with surface automation based on neural technology - is evident."

"Kofax was initially a good fit only for large-scale data pooling applications, but now finance and administration (F&A) and mainstream RPA is in play."

"Any enterprise with Kofax-adjacent content products (e.g., capture and BPM) or that prefers execution-based rather than per-bot licensing should shortlist Kofax."

Hundreds of thousands of Kapow software robots are deployed at more than 600 enterprise customers across a wide range of horizontal and industry-specific use cases in banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, government and other vertical markets.

"We're pleased to have Forrester recognize Kapow as a Strong Performer in this RPA evaluation. Kapow's architecture enables organizations to easily and cost effectively scale from point solutions through broad, enterprise-wide RPA deployments today," said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. "Next generation RPA deployments will require robust intelligent document capture and process automation capabilities to better address users' evolving requirements. Kofax is the only RPA vendor with these capabilities as part of its own software portfolio, which positions us for accelerating success in the future."

