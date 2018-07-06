sprite-preloader
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
06.07.2018
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 6

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:6 July 2018

Name of applicant:Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:5 January 2018To:5 July 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:9,645,001
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):10,000,000
(granted on 3 July 2018)
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):7,025,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:12,620,001

Name of contact:Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:020 3170 8732

