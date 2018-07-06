Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, July 6
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:6 July 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|5 January 2018
|To:
|5 July 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|9,645,001
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|10,000,000
(granted on 3 July 2018)
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|7,025,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|12,620,001
|Name of contact:
|Victoria Hale
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3170 8732