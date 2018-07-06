

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production decreased in May after recovering in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in April.



Production in the mechanical engineering industry fell the most by 7.2 percent over the month, followed by pharmaceutical industry with 5.1 percent decline.



Meanwhile, output in the transport equipment industry registered a sharp growth of 11.0 percent.



