Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in June

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 17.3 billion in June. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 18.9 billion. The difference was mainly due to lower net lending to government agencies.

The central government's primary balance was SEK 0.7 billion lower than forecast. This was mainly due to tax income being approximately SEK 1 billion lower than estimated.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.2 billion lower than calculated. This is mainly explained by higher deposits from among others the Nuclear Waste Fund.

Interest payments on central government debt amounted to SEK 3.2 billion which was SEK 0.1 billion lower than forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 83.8 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,231 billion at the end of June.

The outcome for July will be published on 7 August at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Håkan Carlsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 33

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome June Forecast June Deviation June Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement 17 275 18 900 -1 625 -1 625 -83 825 Primary balance3 21 624 20 966 658 658 -95 123 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -7 476 -5 315 -2 161 -2 161 2 585 Interest payments on central government debt 3 127 3 249 -122 -122 8 713 - Interest on loans in SEK 4 259 4 071 188 188 12 449 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -8 -12 4 4 -912 - Realised currency gains and losses -1 123 -810 -313 -313 -2 824 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2018). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

