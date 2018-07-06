

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade gap widened in May, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from the Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 6.0 billion in May from EUR 5.21 billion in the previous month.



Exports fell 2.0 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 2.9 percent increase a month ago. Imports edged down 0.1 percent from April, when it grew by 2.8 percent.



In an another report, the Bank of France revealed that the seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit widened to EUR 2.9 billion in May from EUR 1.3 billion in the prior month.



The deficit on goods trade increased to EUR 4.9 billion from EUR 3.9 billion billion. Meanwhile, the balance of services showed a surplus of EUR 1.0 billion, but down from EUR 1.7 billion in April.



