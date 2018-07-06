7th European Trial Master File Summit --- Europe's Premier TMF Event

NEW YORK, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you aware that the largest European TMF event - ExL Events' 7th European Trial Master File Summit - is taking place on 15-17 October 2018 at the Hilton London Bankside? This year's advisory board has worked hard to ensure that this event features pivotal sessions and superior networking. In short, it is by, for, and of your TMF peers and other experts. The event is designed to provide you with the knowledge needed to continuously adapt to TMF changes while maintaining GCP and inspection readiness.

The Summit gathers TMF pioneers and influencers to discuss current trends, existing discrepancies, successful strategies, proven practices, regulatory developments, and piercing insights and cautionary tales to illuminate lessons learned. This offers a unique chance for an educational experience and an unparallelled networking opportunity with the leading TMF professionals from the following organisations: the MHRA, GLAXOSMITHKLINE, NOVO NORDISK, GILEAD SCIENCES, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, SANOFI, DAIICHI SANKYO, and more!

With the needs of TMF professionals consistently changing and becoming increasingly specialised, the event features interactive workshops, panel discussions, case studies, and themed tracks to better tailor your learning experience to suit your needs.

Featured Speakers

Andrew Fisher , Senior GCP Inspection , MHRA

, , Karen Roy , Chief Strategy Officer , PHLEXGLOBAL

, , Lucy Hampshire , Director, Medicines Quality Organisation - Europe , ELI LILLY

, , Catarina Bergman , TMF Adoption Lead , ASTRAZENECA

, , Martina Duevel , Systems Excellence Project Leader , BAYER PHARMACEUTICALS

, , Jane Twitchen , Associate Director, Global Clinical Operations , BIOGEN

, , Paul Stewart , Associate Director, Clinical Quality and Compliance , MEDIMMUNE

, , Mieke Borgs , Global Head Clinical Document Governance and Management, GDO Trial Management, NOVARTIS

Featured Sessions

Case Study: Engage Internal Allies in eTMF Implementation and Remediation

Panel Discussion: Advantages and Disadvantages of Automation

Apply Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Case Study: Prepare for Inspections With Strategic Attendance to Archives

Improve Compliance Through Effective QMS

Ensure GCP When Migrating Your eTMF

Panel Discussion: Improve Inspection Readiness and QC Efficacy Through CRO and Sponsor Collaboration

View full brochure here to see all of the sessions and speakers.

Register today and save 15% off standard registration rates with Discount Code 799418PR.

ExL Events is the producer and host of a global series of TMF Summits which boasts the biggest TMF events in the US, Europe, and Asia. Through the TMF Institute, ExL Events is proud to continue our tradition of pioneering excellence in serving the needs of TMF professionals and stakeholders.

Contact: Camille Venturina, (917) 258-5158