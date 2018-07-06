Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex" or, the "Company" Euronext: Ontex) notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from PAI Partners SAS ("PAI") relating to a possible cash offer for the outstanding shares in Ontex.

Having reviewed the proposal, the Ontex board of directors has unanimously rejected it on the basis that it significantly undervalued the Company. The Ontex board of directors confirms its full confidence in the strategy being executed by the management team to deliver long-term value for Ontex shareholders.

As disclosed in Ontex's annual report, Ontex's CEO, Mr. Charles Bouaziz, serves on the supervisory board of PAI. As a result the board has not involved Mr. Bouaziz in discussions about the merits of PAI's proposal. He has also recused himself from his position at PAI for as long as is appropriate.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in more than 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005080/en/

Contacts:

Ontex Group NV

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

philip.ludwig@ontexglobal.com

or

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Teneo

London:

Charles Armitstead

+44 7703 330269

charles.armitstead@teneobluerubicon.com

or

Rob Morgan

+44 7557 413275

robert.morgan@teneobluerubicon.com

or

Brussels:

Ruud Wassen

+32 (479) 471 583

ruud.wassen@teneocabinetdn.com

or

Christophe Christiaens

+32 (484) 832 704

christophe.christiaens@teneocabinetdn.com