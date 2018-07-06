Researchers coated bacteria with a semiconductor before application to an anode glass. This process is reportedly cheap and taps energy produced by the bacteria through photosynthesis. Additionally, the researchers state power output is not impeded by overcast skies, making it ideal for northern Europe, Canada, mines and other low-light environments.Scientists have discovered a way of doubling the current density of biogenic solar cells. A team of researchers under Vikramaditya Yadav, a professor at the University of British Columbia, have presented research through which they managed to increase ...

