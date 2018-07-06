While Italian utility A2A has dropped out of the race to buy RTR; Enel, Eni and BP are reportedly shortlisted bidders for the acquisition. The Italian PV asset manager owns and operates 134 solar parks with a combined capacity of 334 MW across more than 100 municipalities in Italy.Milan-listed utility A2A has abandoned plans to acquire Italian solar energy asset manager RTR, a unit of UK-based private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd. (TFCP). In a statement to pv magazine, the company confirmed it will leave the auction for RTR, as had been reported by Italian portal Energia Oltre. ...

