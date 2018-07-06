Bitfair to Appear at RISE in Hong Kong

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitfair, a platform making it easy to buy or short a large variety of cryptocurrencies, will appear at RISE 2018 Conference, held in Hong Kong between 9-12 July, 2018. July 9 is also a big day for the Bitfair team as the first round of their pre-sale is set to start.

RISE is produced by the team behind Web Summit, and promises to be yet another spectacular event. This event is seen as the largest tech event in Asia.

With more than 15,000 attendees at RISE, Bitfair Co-founder Thomas van der Spuy is excited to share the Bitfair dream, and says, "For over a year, we have planned this project to perfection and the Bitfair team is now working that plan. The team cannot wait to welcome people to our booth - number 103 - and share the Bitfair dream with the world."

Until now, cryptocurrency trading has largely been limited to exchanging digital tokens themselves. While this led to large profits for many investors, it also carried many risks, and it made it hard for cryptocurrency experts to profit off certain types of information. To solve this problem, Bitfair has created a platform where investors could trade cryptocurrency derivatives up to 1000x leverage. This allows them to diversify their investments, reduce or hedge risks, and leverage key information about the cryptocurrency market.

To facilitate transactions on the platform, Bitfair has developed its own cryptocurrency, the XBF Token. This utility token is released during pre-sale stages starting on July 9. By releasing XBF in large quantities and then decreasing the supply over time, the platform hopes to encourage as many traders as possible to get involved early. If successful, it will bring in ample funds and participants, providing a strong foundation and future success of cryptocurrency derivative trading. The official ICO date will be announced soon, together with the demo version of the Bitfair platform.

Co-founder Thomas van der Spuy will be available for media interviews.

To learn more about Bitfair:

Website: http://www.bitfair.com

Whitepaper: whitepaper.bitfair.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitfairhq

To learn more about Co-founder Thomas van der Spuy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasvanderspuy/