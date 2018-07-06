

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Friday as the U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports came into effect and investors waited to see how China will retaliate.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,480 in opening deals after having climbed 1.2 percent in the previous session.



ThyssenKrupp jumped 2.7 percent after its Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger offered to quit, opening the way for a more radical restructuring of the industrial conglomerate.



In economic releases, Germany's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, data from Destatis revealed.



Industrial output grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 1.3 percent drop in April. Output was forecast to grow marginally by 0.3 percent.



