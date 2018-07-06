Den 3 april 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Victoria Park AB (publ) med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood"). Den 5 juni 2018 offentliggjorde Starwood ett pressmeddelande med utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Den 3 maj 2018 uppdaterades observationsnoteringen för Victoria Park AB (publ) med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Vonovia SE. Den 6 juli 2018 offentliggjorde Vonovia SE ett pressmeddelande med utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsnoteringen för A-aktierna (VICP A, ISIN-kod SE0002216713, orderboks-ID 049803), B-aktierna (VICP B, ISIN-kod SE0005932795, orderboks-ID 100963) och preferensaktierna (VICP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0005250487, orderboks-ID 095710) i Victoria Park AB (publ) ska tas bort från och med i dag den 6 juli 2018. On April 3, 2018, the shares in Victoria Park AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood"). On June 5, 2018, Starwood published a press release with information on the outcome of the public offer. On May 3, 2018, the observation status for Victoria Park AB (publ) was updated with reference to a public offer from Vonovia SE. On July 6, 2018, Vonovia SE published a press release with information on the outcome of the public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the class A shares (VICP A, ISIN code SE0002216713, order book ID 049803), the class B shares (VICP B, ISIN code SE0005932795, order book ID 100963) and the preference shares (VICP PREF, ISIN code SE0005250487, order book ID 095710) in Victoria Park AB (publ) shall be removed with effect as of today, July 6, 2018. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Eva Norling på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.