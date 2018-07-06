

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as the U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports came into effect and investors waited to see how China will retaliate.



China said it is 'forced to make a necessary counterattack' in equal measure.



Investors shrugged off a government report showing that France's foreign trade gap widened in May, as exports fell faster than imports. The trade deficit rose to EUR 6.0 billion in May from EUR 5.21 billion in the previous month.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 21 points or 0.40 percent at 5,387 in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent on Thursday.



