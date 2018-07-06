FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

6 July 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer, was granted an award, for no consideration, on 5 July 2018 over 909,550 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the LTIP.

LTIP awards will normally vest following the end of the three-year performance period commencing on 1 April 2018, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions relating to earnings per share ("EPS") growth, relative total shareholder return ("TSR") and road return on capital employed ("ROCE"), and provided participants remain in their roles within FirstGroup. The targets for these performance conditions are set out below:

Vesting

(% of max) EPS growth

(40% weighting) Relative TSR (40% weighting) Road ROCE

(20% weighting) 0% <4% CAGR <30 bps improvement Threshold:

20% 4% CAGR Median 30 bps improvement Maximum:

100% 11% CAGR Upper Quartile + 150 bps improvement

Relative TSR will be measured relative to the following comparator group of companies:

Aggreko Hays Babcock International Group Interserve Balfour Beatty IWG Bunzl Kier Group Capita Mitie Group Carnival National Express DCC Rentokil Initial easyJet Serco Group Electrocomponents SIG Ferguson Smith (DS) G4S Stagecoach Group Galliford Try Thomas Cook Group Go-Ahead Group Travis Perkins Grafton Group Wizz Air Holdings Wood Group (John)

The Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to alter the LTIP vesting outcome in light of the underlying performance of the Company during the performance period.

The award granted to Matthew Gregory is structured as a nil-cost option and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The award is subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

