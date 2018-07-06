FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 6
FirstGroup plc
6 July 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant of awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer, was granted an award, for no consideration, on 5 July 2018 over 909,550 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the LTIP.
LTIP awards will normally vest following the end of the three-year performance period commencing on 1 April 2018, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions relating to earnings per share ("EPS") growth, relative total shareholder return ("TSR") and road return on capital employed ("ROCE"), and provided participants remain in their roles within FirstGroup. The targets for these performance conditions are set out below:
|Vesting
(% of max)
|EPS growth
(40% weighting)
|Relative TSR (40% weighting)
|Road ROCE
(20% weighting)
|0%
|<4% CAGR
|<30 bps improvement
|Threshold:
20%
|4% CAGR
|Median
|30 bps improvement
|Maximum:
100%
|11% CAGR
|Upper Quartile
|+ 150 bps improvement
Relative TSR will be measured relative to the following comparator group of companies:
|Aggreko
|Hays
|Babcock International Group
|Interserve
|Balfour Beatty
|IWG
|Bunzl
|Kier Group
|Capita
|Mitie Group
|Carnival
|National Express
|DCC
|Rentokil Initial
|easyJet
|Serco Group
|Electrocomponents
|SIG
|Ferguson
|Smith (DS)
|G4S
|Stagecoach Group
|Galliford Try
|Thomas Cook Group
|Go-Ahead Group
|Travis Perkins
|Grafton Group
|Wizz Air Holdings
|Wood Group (John)
The Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to alter the LTIP vesting outcome in light of the underlying performance of the Company during the performance period.
The award granted to Matthew Gregory is structured as a nil-cost option and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The award is subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Gregory
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
-
- GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a nil-cost option to acquire shares under the LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 July 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)