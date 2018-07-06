

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group N.V. (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported its estimate that the world's passenger fleet will more than double to 48,000 aircraft in 20 years with traffic growing at a resilient 4.4% per year, driving a need for 37,390 new passenger and freighter aircraft according to Airbus' new Global Market Forecast 2018-2037. Emerging countries will account for over 60% of economic growth, with trips per capita to multiply 2.5 times for these nations.



As per media reports, Airbus Chief Tom Enders has criticized the UK Government for its inability to reach a consensus on how to execute Brexit without harm. He also said meeting the company's full year delivery targets will be hard, but doable, for the company.



