

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated unexpectedly in May, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.8 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in April. Meanwhile, the growth was forecast to ease to 2.1 percent.



The measure has been rising since November 2016.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production registered a moderate increase of 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent from April, when it rose by 0.2 percent. That was above the expected gain of 1.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX