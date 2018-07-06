

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK labor productivity decreased in the first quarter as a result of the continued strength in employment growth combined with weaker output growth, the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Labor productivity slid 0.4 percent in the first quarter, which was the first fall in output per hour since the second quarter of 2017.



Labor productivity dropped 0.2 percent in services and by 1.7 percent in manufacturing.



Both productivity hours worked and jobs grew by 0.6 percent compared with the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, productivity hours rose 0.3 percent and jobs by 1.3 percent.



