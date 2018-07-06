City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 05-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 185.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.78p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 05-July-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.07p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP23.40m

Borrowing Level: 17%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528