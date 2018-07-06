Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.36p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.11p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16