

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - An outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that has been affecting Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom since 2015 has been linked to frozen corn and possibly other frozen vegetables produced in a company in Hungary.



The company in question, Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd is recalling frozen vegetables that include frozen corn, peas, beans, spinach and sorrel, produced in its Hungary based facility in Baja between August 13, 2016 and June 20, 2018.



Consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The symptoms of listeriosis include, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.



From 2015 through June 8, 2018, 47 cases including nine deaths due to listeriosis had been reported, according to the European Food Safety Authority. This number might increase, given the long incubation period of listeriosis, the long shelf-life of frozen corn products and the potential consumption of frozen corn bought before the recalls were implemented.



The consumers should adequately heat frozen vegetables that are not ready-to-eat products, even those that are sometimes consumed without cooking, for example in salads and smoothies, warns the European Food Safety Authority.



