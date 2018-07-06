The $80 million scheme is expected to be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank, with the support of the Norwegian government. The funds concerned were originally to be devoted to a hydropower project.Guyana's Department of Public Information has announced in a press release Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has signed an agreement with the Norwegian government for the financing of a 100 MW solar power project to be developed in the South American nation. The project is expected to be financed by $80 million previously linked to the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, a 160 ...

