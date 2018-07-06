The "Europe Refinished Paints Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe refinished paints market is segmented on the basis of resin type, vehicle type, technology, layer and geography.
Based on resin type, market is segmented into four notable segments as polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin and others.
Based on vehicle type, market is segmented into four notable segments passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks.
Based on technology, market is segmented into three notable segments; solvent borne coating, waterborne coating and powder coating.
Based on layer into four notable segments; primer, basecoat, clear coat and sealer.
Companies Mentioned
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Donglai.
- Novol SP. Z o.o.
- Noroo Paint Coatings Co., Ltd.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- KCC Corporation.
- Mipa SE
- Cresta Paint Industries LTD.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Alpscoating.
- Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited
- KAPCI Coatings
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- BASF SE
- 3M
- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
- Kansai Paint CO.,LTD
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Resin Type
7 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Technology
8 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Vehicle Type
9 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Layer
10 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Geography
11 Europe Refinished Paints Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profile
