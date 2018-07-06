The "Europe Refinished Paints Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe refinished paints market is segmented on the basis of resin type, vehicle type, technology, layer and geography.

Based on resin type, market is segmented into four notable segments as polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin and others.

Based on vehicle type, market is segmented into four notable segments passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks.

Based on technology, market is segmented into three notable segments; solvent borne coating, waterborne coating and powder coating.

Based on layer into four notable segments; primer, basecoat, clear coat and sealer.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Donglai.

Novol SP. Z o.o.

Noroo Paint Coatings Co., Ltd.



The Lubrizol Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation.

Mipa SE

Cresta Paint Industries LTD.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Alpscoating.

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

KAPCI Coatings

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

3M

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Kansai Paint CO.,LTD

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Resin Type

7 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Technology

8 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Layer

10 Europe Refinished Paints Market, By Geography

11 Europe Refinished Paints Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7hb4d/europe_refinished?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005126/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Paints and Coatings