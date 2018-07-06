

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) increased more than 4 percent in the pre-market trade in the U.S. following a report in WirtschaftsWoche magazine that JPMorgan and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China may be interested taking a stake in the troubled European lender.



The German business magazine also said Chancellor Angela Merkel had met Axel Weber, the former Bundesbank head who is now chairman of Swiss bank UBS, to sound out his views on Deutsche Bank.



In the Friday's pre-market trade, DB is trading at $11.66, up $0.52 or 4.71%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX