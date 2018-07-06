OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft's Machine Learning Technology Nominated as a Finalist for Prestigious ASTech Foundation Award

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2018 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V: OSS; OTCQB: OSSIF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2018 ASTech Foundation award.

"We are honoured to have been nominated for this award and have had highly supportive sponsorship from Worley Parsons, who nominated OneBridge for the award, from Phillips 66, our first Fortune 500 commercial customer, and from Microsoft, our technology and marketing partner," said OneBridge Chief Visionary Officer Tim Edward.

"Although our U.S. clients are now evangelizing the value proposition of our solutions, increasing the awareness of our Machine Learning technology in Canada is a high priority that is just now beginning to be addressed. Being nominated for the ASTech Foundation Award greatly increases the visibility of our new technology amongst Canadian pipeline operators, industry regulators, governmental agencies and the public."

"Although we are being judged against a stellar list of finalist candidates, we are hopeful that our disruptive new Machine Learning solutions are sufficiently innovative to win an award, given that our technology greatly improves prevention of oil and gas pipeline failures, increases safety and reduces environmental damage and operational expenses, as compared to what legacy systems in use today provide," said CTO Brandon Taylor. "We appreciate the support of Worley Parsons, Phillips 66 and Microsoft for this initiative, who each wrote letters of endorsement that comprise part of our application for the Award."

About The ASTech Foundation

The Alberta Science and Technology Leadership (ASTech) Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded through an industry initiative in 1989 to showcase the substantial achievements in science & technology in Alberta and to promote the importance of these activities to social and economic benefit. ASTech has grown with the support of sustaining member organizations spanning major industries - including agriculture, health, education, energy and technology - all of whom recognize and celebrate innovation and excellence in Alberta. ASTech's mission is to identify and celebrate achievements in science and technology in Alberta by creating inspiration, fostering innovation, promoting excellence, building entrepreneurship and prosperity and supporting education and training. The premiere event of its kind in Alberta, the ASTech Awards are Alberta's most prestigious science and technology honours, and bring together 500 leaders from industry, government, media and educational institutions to honour and celebrate outstanding achievement in 10 categories covering the innovation ecosystem and sector-specific categories.

About The ASTech 2018 Awards Process

In 2018 the ASTech Foundation will present 10 awards to recognize outstanding innovation in science and technology in Alberta. These include the Core awards of Applied Technology sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology; Leader of Tomorrow sponsored by Alberta Economic Development & Trade; Sector awards of Agriculture sponsored by Dow AgroSciences Canada; Energy and Environment award sponsored by Syncrude Canada Ltd.; and Information and Communications Technology sponsored by TELUS. Sponsored awards include a cash prize of $10,000 to the winner.

The Award Categories include 6 Core Awards: Science and Engineering; Technology; Applied Technology; Start-Up; Commercial Achievement; and Leader of Tomorrow and 4 Sector Awards: Agricultural Innovation; Energy and Environmental Innovation; Health Innovation; Information & Communications Technology. Each award is subject to a very specific set of criteria which must be met or exceeded in order for the nomination to be selected as a Finalist and/or a Winner. Nominations must draw a parallel between the award criteria and the accomplishments of the nominee. The 2018 ASTech Awards Finalists and Winners will be determined by an esteemed judging panel and announced at the Awards Celebration and NextGen Innovators Showcase on October 26, 2018 at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's Productivity and innovation Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use Data Science and Machine Learning to apply predictive analytics to big data, which assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

(780) 437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

(647) 494-7710

Forward-looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations, product creation revenues and profitability of the Company, the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize the technology with the capabilities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may,' "should,' "anticipate,' "expects,' "believe,' "will,' "intends,' "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of delivering information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements, the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the efficacy of its software, its ability to complete projects to expected deadlines, the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to many factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; human capital engagement and availability, ability to access sufficient financial capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities within the United States. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act or other laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: OneSoft Solutions Inc.