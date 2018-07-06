

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales increased for the third straight month in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The volume of retail sales climbed a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 4.6 percent month-over-month in May, well above the 0.2 percent slight rise in April.



Similarly, the value of retail sales grew at a faster pace of 5.1 percent in May, following a 0.6 percent gain in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 9.2 percent in May from 5.1 percent in April. Retail sales value expanded 11.1 percent in May versus 6.1 percent gain in April.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 3.5 percent in June from 2.9 percent in May.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent from May, when it rose by 0.9 percent.



