

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JP Morgan Chase (JPM) denied any interest in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) following a press report that the U.S. investment bank may be considering taking a stake, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Shares of Deutsche Bank AG increased more than 4 percent in the pre-market trade in the U.S. following a report in WirtschaftsWoche magazine that JPMorgan and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China may be interested taking a stake in the troubled European lender.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX