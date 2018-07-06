

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, after falling in the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Retail sales value rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in April.



Sales of food products grew 2.0 percent over the month, while non-food sales increased only marginally by 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value rebounded 0.4 percent in May, following a 4.6 percent decline in April.



Data also showed that retail sales volume climbed 0.9 percent monthly in May, while it declined 0.2 percent from a year ago.



