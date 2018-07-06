sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.07.2018 | 14:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 6

6 July 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Dividend Declaration

The Fund is pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2018. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 20 July 2018 with an associated ex-dividend date of 19 July 2018 and a payment date of 17 August 2018.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2018 PR Newswire