WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today launched 'WNS Education,' a learning academy that offers employees the opportunity to receive 'Digital and Business Process Management' certifications, enabling them to reskill and upskill for the digital future.

Digital transformation is ubiquitous now, and clients expect their BPM partners to provide intelligent and insightful process expertise with a view towards the future. In order to proactively lead necessary change, BPM providers must consistently look at ways to transform the capability of their workforce through internal measures.

"We see digital automation more as an opportunity than a threat," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO WNS. "WNS recognizes the need to get future-ready and fast. 'WNS Education' will help re-orient skillsets specific to the BPM sector on a need basis and broaden the capabilities of our people, creating a digital-ready workforce of digital resources."

"After extensive research on the changing business landscape, new people skills that need to be honed and the likely business differentiators going forward, a BPM-specific curriculum has been developed with Mindmap as our partner," said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS. "We will begin by launching the WNS Certified BPM Professional and the WNS Certified Digital BPM Professional courses. Each certification is a structured, curriculum-based learning spanning both online and classroom formats, thereby ensuring an immersive learning experience. We believe that the best gift we can give our employees is that of staying relevant!"

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2018, WNS had 36,540 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005179/en/

Contacts:

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Investors

David Mackey, +1 (201) 942-6261

Corporate SVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

david.mackey@wns.com

or

Media

Archana Raghuram, +91 (22) 4095 2397

Global Head Marketing Communications

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com