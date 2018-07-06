Climate Change Tops Agenda at CARICOM Leadership Transfer

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haiti's Moïse Seen as Key in Bringing Climate to Forefront of the Regional Body

The Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) today passed to Jamaica's Prime Minister from Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse, who concluded his 6-month leadership of the regional bloc.

CARICOM promotes cooperation among its 15 member states, and has become increasingly influential in recent years due to the region's high vulnerability to climate disasters and governments' efforts to confront the threat. Mr. Moïse, during his term as Chairman, was particularly outspoken and active on the issue - garnering significant global attention to his policies.

Mr. Moïse prioritized disaster preparedness and rallied regional and global support for innovative financing for risk management efforts for Caribbean countries - particularly in seeking funding for a regional sovereign disaster insurance program called the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF). Through CCRIF, governments can access funds swiftly following a disaster striking.

Following Mr. Moïse's leadership on the issue, climate disaster risk management and insurance are now permanent agenda items at CARICOM. He also renewed commitment toward strengthening the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management (CDEMA).

As the first ever Caribbean head of state to speak at the G7, Mr. Moïse tackled climate change head-on during his address at the 2018 gathering. Not one to shy away from the shortcomings of traditional forms of international aid distribution, he implored G7 countries to make stronger financial investments to the CCRIF, so that Caribbean nations can become more resilient and better prepared to face climate-related risks. In his argument, he also emphasized that such innovative investments which lessen the impact of a climate disaster will, in turn, lighten the financial burden on the international donor community.

Mr. Moïse passes the torch to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness ahead of an international conference focused on strengthening resilience mechanisms against the effects of climate change and disaster management in the Caribbean dubbed the "ONE CARIBBEAN," to be held in 2019.