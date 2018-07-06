

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) said that it expects revenue for the second quarter to be near the midpoint of the original guidance range of $134.3 million to $140.8 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $138.24 million for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Gross margin (non-GAAP) is also expected to be near the midpoint of the company's original guidance range of 46.5% to 48.5%.



The company said it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on July 31, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX