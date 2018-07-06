

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget deficit remained below the official estimate in June, the National Debt Office reported Friday.



Central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 17.3 billion in June compared to the Debt Office's forecast of SEK 18.9 billion shortfall. The difference was mainly due to lower net lending to government agencies.



The central government's primary balance was SEK 0.7 billion lower than forecast as tax income was lower than estimate.



Further, data showed that the Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.2 billion lower than calculated.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 83.8 billion.



